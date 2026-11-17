DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 17, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. CPM seeks action against Justice Swaminathan over remarks against MP Su Venkatesan
The CPM has urged the Madras High Court Chief Justice to take appropriate action against Justice GR Swaminathan, accusing him of violating judicial propriety by making personal remarks against party MP Su Venkatesan during court proceedings.
2. TN woos global shipbuilders, seeks investments in Thoothukudi maritime cluster
Tamil Nadu has stepped up its efforts to attract global shipbuilding companies and marine equipment manufacturers, pitching its proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi as a major investment destination and seeking to build a strong domestic supply chain for the maritime industry.
3. TN govt to exhibit seized ‘fake’ books, frame fresh library procurement rules
School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government would exhibit books seized from public libraries over alleged procurement irregularities and formulate fresh guidelines to ensure transparency in future purchases, accusing the previous DMK regime of large-scale corruption in the selection of books.
4. Chennai gold rate falls below Rs 1 lakh for first time since December 2025
Gold prices in Chennai fell below the Rs 1 lakh mark on Tuesday (November 17) for the first time since December 23, 2025, when the precious metal was priced at Rs 1,02,160 per sovereign.
5. Gem Veeramani case: Court seeks SIT reply on Prakash’s bail plea
The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to respond to an appeal by Prakash, son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah, challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the case of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls by businessman Gem Veeramani.
6. Cyclone Akvan to intensify into severe storm tonight; Nov 18 orange alert withdrawn for Chennai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu for November 18, even as cyclonic storm Akvan is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening.
7. CM Shivakumar questions TN parties' opposition to Mekedatu project, cites SC order
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday questioned the opposition from Tamil Nadu's political parties to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, asking whether they had taken note of the Supreme Court's directive on sharing Cauvery water.
8. MS Dhoni retires from IPL, set to take over as team mentor
After two decades as a player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hang up his gloves in the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing an end to an era on the field with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The franchise announced that the former India captain will take up the role of team mentor, continuing his association with the five-time IPL champions.
9. Old building collapses in Delhi, kills 2; official says train vibrations caused cracks
A 50-year-old building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, which had allegedly developed cracks over the years due to vibrations caused by trains passing on a track behind it, collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, officials said.
10. Nine killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal
A passenger bus with 34 people on board crashed through an iron roadside railing and plunged into a gorge, approximately 100 metres below the Gular bridge, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring 25 others, officials said.
11. US federal court strikes down fixed terms for student, exchange visas