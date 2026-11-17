1. CPM seeks action against Justice Swaminathan over remarks against MP Su Venkatesan

The CPM has urged the Madras High Court Chief Justice to take appropriate action against Justice GR Swaminathan, accusing him of violating judicial propriety by making personal remarks against party MP Su Venkatesan during court proceedings.

2. TN woos global shipbuilders, seeks investments in Thoothukudi maritime cluster

Tamil Nadu has stepped up its efforts to attract global shipbuilding companies and marine equipment manufacturers, pitching its proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi as a major investment destination and seeking to build a strong domestic supply chain for the maritime industry.

3. TN govt to exhibit seized ‘fake’ books, frame fresh library procurement rules

School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government would exhibit books seized from public libraries over alleged procurement irregularities and formulate fresh guidelines to ensure transparency in future purchases, accusing the previous DMK regime of large-scale corruption in the selection of books.

4. Chennai gold rate falls below Rs 1 lakh for first time since December 2025

Gold prices in Chennai fell below the Rs 1 lakh mark on Tuesday (November 17) for the first time since December 23, 2025, when the precious metal was priced at Rs 1,02,160 per sovereign.

5. Gem Veeramani case: Court seeks SIT reply on Prakash’s bail plea

The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to respond to an appeal by Prakash, son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah, challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the case of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls by businessman Gem Veeramani.

6. Cyclone Akvan to intensify into severe storm tonight; Nov 18 orange alert withdrawn for Chennai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu for November 18, even as cyclonic storm Akvan is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening.