Venkatesan had responded that irregularities in library procurement amounted to corruption and should be dealt with under the law, adding that seeking atonement for a sin was the job of astrologers, not judges.

Shanmugam said the judge later sought to explain his remarks as a joke made at a book release function. However, he accused him of unnecessarily targeting the MP during court proceedings and ridiculing the travel concessions provided to parliamentarians.

He said a notice seeking the judge's removal, signed by MPs, had already been submitted, citing his alleged partisan ideological positions. A judge criticising an MP for undertaking travel within the facilities provided by the government was inappropriate and raised questions about his conduct, he said.

As the judge's remarks in court had also been reported in the media, the CPM state committee urged the Chief Justice to take appropriate action to protect public confidence in the judiciary and uphold its dignity.