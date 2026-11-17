CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to respond to an appeal by Prakash, son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah, challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the case of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls by businessman Gem Veeramani.
Justice Sunder Mohan posted the matter to November 20.
The Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint by a social activist, but action was delayed for several months. The case was later transferred to the ITPU, which arrested R Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 over the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.
They were booked under Sections 7, 8, 15(1) and 21(1) of the Pocso Act; Sections 354(A), 354(C), 201 and 120(B) of the IPC; and Sections 66(E) and 67(B) of the Information Technology Act.
Following information that several girls had allegedly been victimised, the Director General of Police (DGP) constituted the SIT. It is probing allegations that Veeramani sexually abused minor girls and tried to suppress the case by allegedly bribing officials to evade arrest.
Police have accused Prakash of helping Veeramani sell properties worth several crores of rupees in Chennai and receiving a substantial sum for it.
A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Prakash after police learnt that he was abroad when they went to serve him a
Police have issued a Look Out Circular against Prakash, accused of helping Veeramani sell properties worth crores summons. He then approached the Chennai Pocso Special Court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest.
On October 16, Judge S Padma of the Special Court dismissed the plea. She observed that the investigation was at an initial stage, that a substantial amount of money had changed hands and that the police needed to probe the transactions. Granting anticipatory bail at this stage would affect the investigation, she held.
Aggrieved, Prakash appealed to the Madras High Court.