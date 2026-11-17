Following information that several girls had allegedly been victimised, the Director General of Police (DGP) constituted the SIT. It is probing allegations that Veeramani sexually abused minor girls and tried to suppress the case by allegedly bribing officials to evade arrest.

Police have accused Prakash of helping Veeramani sell properties worth several crores of rupees in Chennai and receiving a substantial sum for it.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Prakash after police learnt that he was abroad when they went to serve him a

Police have issued a Look Out Circular against Prakash, accused of helping Veeramani sell properties worth crores summons. He then approached the Chennai Pocso Special Court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest.