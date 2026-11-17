CHENNAI: School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government would exhibit books seized from public libraries over alleged procurement irregularities and formulate fresh guidelines to ensure transparency in future purchases, accusing the previous DMK regime of large-scale corruption in the selection of books.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he alleged that irregularities were not confined to Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore but extended to several libraries across the State. He said the TVK government had not purchased a single book since assuming office.
“Not a single book has been purchased since we came to power. The corruption in library book procurement took place during the DMK regime. We will not spare anyone involved in the purchase of fake books,” he said.
Claiming that he had personally seized more than 500 books from Chennai’s Connemara Public Library, Rajmohan said the confiscated publications would be put on display to expose the alleged malpractice. He added that English-language books were yet to be scrutinised and alleged that political interference could not have been ruled out in the procurement process.
The government would introduce a new system for selecting and purchasing books after eliminating what he termed toxic elements from the existing mechanism. He asserted that his administration would not procure substandard publications.
Questioning DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi’s silence on the controversy, Rajmohan alleged that several books bearing CM Vijay’s name had been purchased during the previous regime.