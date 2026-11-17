Claiming that he had personally seized more than 500 books from Chennai’s Connemara Public Library, Rajmohan said the confiscated publications would be put on display to expose the alleged malpractice. He added that English-language books were yet to be scrutinised and alleged that political interference could not have been ruled out in the procurement process.

The government would introduce a new system for selecting and purchasing books after eliminating what he termed toxic elements from the existing mechanism. He asserted that his administration would not procure substandard publications.

Questioning DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi’s silence on the controversy, Rajmohan alleged that several books bearing CM Vijay’s name had been purchased during the previous regime.