At the time of landfall, the system is likely to bring maximum sustained winds of 120–130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, under the influence of the system, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, where heavy to very heavy rainfall (6.5–20 cm) is likely at isolated places on November 18. A yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram and Ranipet, which are likely to receive heavy rainfall (6.5–11.5 cm) on November 19.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 18 and 20, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with a rise of 2-3°C likely at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu on November 18.