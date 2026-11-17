Deepak Jacob, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guidance Tamil Nadu, made the pitch at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday, inviting Indian and international companies, particularly marine component manufacturers and ancillary industries, to establish manufacturing facilities in the State.

He highlighted the investment opportunities across the maritime manufacturing value chain and outlined the State’s plans to develop an integrated shipbuilding ecosystem. Several companies held one-to-one discussions with the Tamil Nadu delegation on the sidelines of the conclave to explore potential investments.

The conclave, chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, brought together representatives of 30 international shipyards, shipping companies, equipment manufacturers, investors and senior government officials. South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, Fincantieri and Germany’s Meyer Werft were among the participating companies.