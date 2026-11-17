CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has stepped up its efforts to attract global shipbuilding companies and marine equipment manufacturers, pitching its proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi as a major investment destination and seeking to build a strong domestic supply chain for the maritime industry.
Deepak Jacob, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guidance Tamil Nadu, made the pitch at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday, inviting Indian and international companies, particularly marine component manufacturers and ancillary industries, to establish manufacturing facilities in the State.
He highlighted the investment opportunities across the maritime manufacturing value chain and outlined the State’s plans to develop an integrated shipbuilding ecosystem. Several companies held one-to-one discussions with the Tamil Nadu delegation on the sidelines of the conclave to explore potential investments.
The conclave, chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, brought together representatives of 30 international shipyards, shipping companies, equipment manufacturers, investors and senior government officials. South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, Fincantieri and Germany’s Meyer Werft were among the participating companies.
The proposed Thoothukudi shipyard, being developed with HD KSOE as the prospective strategic investor, is envisaged as a major project with an investment of around USD 4 billion and an annual capacity of approximately 2.5 million gross tonnes, subject to finalisation of the detailed project report.
Tamil Nadu is also seeking to attract marine equipment manufacturers and ancillary industries to strengthen local supply chains, generate employment and reduce dependence on imports.