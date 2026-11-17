CHENNAI: After two decades as a player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hang up his gloves in the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing an end to an era on the field with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The franchise announced that the former India captain will take up the role of team mentor, continuing his association with the five-time IPL champions.
CSK made the announcement through a social media post, celebrating Dhoni's contribution to the franchise and the bond he shares with the city and its supporters.
Describing him as a "once-in-a-lifetime player", the franchise said Dhoni had been at the heart of its journey since the beginning, guiding the team through countless victories and challenging periods.
"From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home," CSK said in its statement.
Dhoni's transition to a mentoring role marks a new chapter in his long association with the franchise. Having been synonymous with CSK since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, his influence on the team has extended well beyond his performances with the bat and his leadership on the field.
The franchise will now look to draw on his experience and guidance as it prepares the next generation of Super Kings.