BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday questioned the opposition from Tamil Nadu's political parties to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, asking whether they had taken note of the Supreme Court's directive on sharing Cauvery water.
Speaking to reporters here after returning from Delhi, he said Karnataka was committed to releasing 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu as mandated by the Apex Court, and that the proposed project would benefit both states.
"I want to ask the AIADMK, DMK or anyone: have they seen the Supreme Court order? The Supreme Court order clearly tells that we are bound to give them water, 177 TMC of water. That is our responsibility, and we will do it," he said.
Responding to a question on his recent interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph, Shivakumar said the two were friends and that political differences should not come in the way of cordial relations.
"We all are friends. We are from India. We are in a public centre. See, they have their own political compulsions..." he said.
According to him, Tamil Nadu was also building dams and barrages across rivers without objection from Karnataka.
"They (Tamil Nadu government) are also building dams across. We are not troubling anyone," he said.
Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu parties had approached the court seeking a review even after the judgment, but without success.
The CM also criticised some Union ministers for making statements on the issue, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everyone else had a responsibility to support the project.
Referring to a statement by a former Prime Minister in support of Mekedatu, he said the project would benefit Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Bengaluru, besides Tamil Nadu.
"They should have the basic knowledge of what the balancing reservoir is," he added.