Speaking to reporters here after returning from Delhi, he said Karnataka was committed to releasing 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu as mandated by the Apex Court, and that the proposed project would benefit both states.

"I want to ask the AIADMK, DMK or anyone: have they seen the Supreme Court order? The Supreme Court order clearly tells that we are bound to give them water, 177 TMC of water. That is our responsibility, and we will do it," he said.

Responding to a question on his recent interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph, Shivakumar said the two were friends and that political differences should not come in the way of cordial relations.

"We all are friends. We are from India. We are in a public centre. See, they have their own political compulsions..." he said.

According to him, Tamil Nadu was also building dams and barrages across rivers without objection from Karnataka.