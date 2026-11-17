The building came crashing down around 10 am, trapping six people under the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, following which all six of them were taken out of the collapse site and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment with the assistance of CAT ambulances, police said.

The deceased were identified as Laddu alias Devansh (3), who was on the first floor, and Pintu (35), who was on the ground floor, they said.

The injured were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22). All four have been admitted to the hospital.

According to Kumar, seven people were living in the building as tenants, of whom two died and five sustained injuries. A member of the district administration's team was also present at the hospital.

The district magistrate, who visited the spot after the incident, said cracks had also been noticed in the remaining portion of the structure during the removal of debris.

Kumar said he had spoken to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the condition of the building.