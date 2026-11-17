The bus travelling from Haridwar to Joshimath met with the accident at around 5.15 am, nearly 20 km from Rishikesh. It had departed from Haridwar at 3.15 am and stopped briefly at Rishikesh before continuing its journey.

According to the officials, the bus reportedly went out of control near Gular, broke through the roadside railing and fell into the gorge below the Gular bridge.

While seven died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Muni Ki Reti SHO Pradeep Chauhan said that near Gular, the bus went out of control, broke through the roadside railing, and plunged into a gorge.