When did gold hit its all time high price?

On January 29 this year, gold prices reached an all-time high, with one gram of 22-carat gold touching Rs 16,800 and a sovereign reaching Rs 1,34,400.

The steep rise in prices made gold increasingly unaffordable for lower income families. For most of the year, the price remained between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, wealth adviser Sethuraman Krishnamurthy, founder and CEO of Angeeras Securities, earlier told DT Next, “The rise in crude oil prices is one of the primary reasons for the decline in gold prices. So now, investors have shifted their interest from gold to crude oil, affecting demand for gold. Also, rising inflation across the globe is affecting people’s purchasing power, which can also influence gold prices.” He also predicted that gold prices could fall by another 4-5%, and that the current price level could also be considered a suitable opportunity to buy gold.