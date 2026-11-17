CHENNAI: Gold prices in Chennai fell below the Rs 1 lakh mark on Tuesday (November 17) for the first time since December 23, 2025, when the precious metal was priced at Rs 1,02,160 per sovereign.
Gold prices have fallen for the fifth consecutive trading session, dropping by Rs 560 per sovereign to Rs 99,760 on Tuesday. The gram rate fell by Rs 70 to Rs 12,470.
On January 29 this year, gold prices reached an all-time high, with one gram of 22-carat gold touching Rs 16,800 and a sovereign reaching Rs 1,34,400.
The steep rise in prices made gold increasingly unaffordable for lower income families. For most of the year, the price remained between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000.
Meanwhile, wealth adviser Sethuraman Krishnamurthy, founder and CEO of Angeeras Securities, earlier told DT Next, “The rise in crude oil prices is one of the primary reasons for the decline in gold prices. So now, investors have shifted their interest from gold to crude oil, affecting demand for gold. Also, rising inflation across the globe is affecting people’s purchasing power, which can also influence gold prices.” He also predicted that gold prices could fall by another 4-5%, and that the current price level could also be considered a suitable opportunity to buy gold.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs 190 per gram (Rs 1,90,000 per kg) on November 17.
On November 16, silver was also priced at Rs 190 per gram.
Gold prices are marginally higher than they were on the same day last year. From Rs 92,320 per sovereign (Rs 11,540 per gram) on November 17, 2025, the rate has risen to Rs 99,760 per sovereign (Rs 12,470 per gram) on November 17, 2026, an increase of Rs 7,440 or around 8.05 per cent.
November 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,00,320 | 1 gram - Rs 12,540
November 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,00,920 | 1 gram - Rs 12,615
November 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,01,560 | 1 gram - Rs 12,695
November 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,02,520 | 1 gram - Rs 12,815
November 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,015
November 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 190
November 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 195
November 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 195
November 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 200
November 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 200
(With inputs from Bureau)