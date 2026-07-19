DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 19, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 19, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.DMK backs women's reservation on current Lok Sabha strength: MP Tiruchi Siva
The DMK on Sunday (July 19) urged the government to come out with a clear formula on the Constitution amendment bill for providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, asserting that the quota should be given on the current strength of the Lower House.
2.Tiruvallur gas leak deaths: NGT issues notice to PCBs, Collector
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Central Pollution Control Board and others in the case of an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu on June 21 that claimed the lives of 18 migrant workers and led to the hospitalisation of scores of others.
3. Tirupur knitwear units work overtime for CM Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan
Keen to leave no stone unturned to ensure that their leader’s swansong goes down in history as a megahit, the ruling TVK has directed its entire organisational machinery, from grassroots functionaries to MLAs and even ministers, to ensure a grand statewide celebration for the worldwide release of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's final film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, on July 23, garment manufacturing units in the textile hub of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu are working round-the-clock to meet a surge in demand for customised fan T-shirts.
4.Former DMK Minister rejects corruption allegations, dares TVK Minister to produce evidence
Challenging Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Energy and Law Minister T Nirmal Kumar over his repeated corruption allegations against him in connection with the Registration Department, former Registration Minister P Moorthy on Sunday asked the Minister to substantiate his claims with evidence.
5.Police shoot, nab notorious rowdy near Kundrathur after he attacked policeman and tried to flee
Tambaram City Police shot and arrested a notorious rowdy who allegedly attacked a head constable while attempting to escape near Thirumudivakkam during the early hours of Sunday (July 19).
6.Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Sonam Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital
The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to interfere with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s treatment at Safdarjung Hospital here.
7.Opposition stages symbolic walk out from all-party meet; stormy Monsoon Session ahead likely
An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session on Sunday saw the entire opposition staging a symbolic walkout over the invitation to rebel TMC MPs and a demand for a discussion on the issues of Ram temple donation ‘theft’, NEET paper leak and mixing of ethanol in petrol.
8.Omicron RF.5 variant detected in four Covid-19 samples in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said the Omicron RF.5 variant has been detected in the state following genome sequencing of four Covid-19 positive samples.
9.Prohibiting polygamy, nikah halala, and registration of live-in relationships: MP cabinet clears draft UCC bill
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday approved the draft Uniform Civil Code bill, paving the way for a common civil law that criminalises triple talaq and 'nikah halala', prohibits polygamy, and proposes three-month imprisonment if live-in relationships are not registered within a month.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu produced a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, clinching her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open here on Sunday.