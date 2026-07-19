Omicron RF.5 variant detected in four Covid-19 samples in Andhra Pradesh

The Health Department has sent four samples from Covid-19 cases reported in Kadapa district to a virology laboratory in Pune for testing, and the results have confirmed the presence of the RF.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant.

"Genome sequencing at a virology laboratory in Pune has confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 variant in four COVID-19 positive samples from Kadapa district," said Yadav in an official press release late on Saturday.

The Minister held discussions with senior health officials over the phone regarding the findings from Pune and reviewed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the southern state.

RF.5 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and is among the several Omicron sub-lineages identified across the world, said the press release.

Director of Medical Education Vishnuvardhan said the RF.5 variant was being monitored as part of routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2.