Police shoot, nab notorious rowdy near Kundrathur after he attacked policeman and tried to flee

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police shot and arrested a notorious rowdy who allegedly attacked a head constable while attempting to escape near Thirumudivakkam during the early hours of Sunday (July 19).
The rowdy, Karuppu alias Tamil Alagu (27) is a A+ category rowdy with over a dozen criminal cases against him including murder, attempt to murder among others.
Thirumudivakkam Police had received a tip off that Karuppu and his associates were making country bombs and rounded him and his associate at a ground. When Police closed in on him,Karuppu allegedly took a machete and attacked a constable, Vijayakumar.
To apprehend him, Sub Inspector Manikandan opened fire on his ankle, leaving him immobilised. Both the injured rowdy and constable were rushed to a Government hospital for treatment. Police later apprehended Karuppu's associate, Surya who fled the scene.
Further investigations are underway.