Vintage Sindhu stuns Yamaguchi to win maiden Japan Open title

The 31-year-old became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, combining relentless attack with tactical discipline and composure in the decisive moments to register a 21-17, 21-17 victory over the three-time world champion and end a title drought of more than two years.

Sindhu's previous title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024. The triumph is her biggest title since winning the World Championships in 2019.

Yamaguchi was appearing in her sixth Japan Open final, while Sindhu had not beaten the Japanese in a completed match in four years. Their meeting at the Malaysia Open earlier this year ended with Yamaguchi retiring after the opening game.

Sindhu's last full-match victory over her came at the Thailand Open in 2022.