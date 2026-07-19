Opposition stages symbolic walk out from all-party meet; stormy Monsoon Session ahead likely

“If the opposition protests and creates chaos, the country suffers a lot. That is why in the Monsoon Session, where several important legislations will come, the opposition should take part. If they want to oppose, they should oppose through debate, not by creating chaos and protests. We will cooperate and hope they will also cooperate,” he said.

As the meeting started, the opposition also protested against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decisions on the rebel TMC lawmakers, allowing them separate seats in the House and merger of the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“Opposition decided to walk out of all-party meeting to protest the Speaker’s decision on rebel MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT),” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters at Parliament House complex where the meeting is underway.

CPM leader John Brittas said the invitation to rebel TMC MPs to the all-party meet was a “miscarriage of justice”.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the entire opposition, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena (UBT), walked out of the meeting in protest as the “so-called NCPI”, which is an unrecognised party, was invited.

She said the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members and these “so-called rebel 20 MPs” merger has not been approved by the Speaker.

“Twenty disqualification petitions are still pending. There is no room for a separate bloc after the 91st amendment of the Constitution. So on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong symbolic protest and walked out,” she said, thanking other opposition parties for extending the support to the TMC.

Asked about the TMC’s stand on the NCPI, where the rebel TMC MPs have joined, Moitra said the Speaker has not yet allowed the merger.

“There has been no merger yet. Where is the merger? where is the letter of the NCPI allowing the merger? There is no letter,” she said.

Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose six MPs joined the Shiv Sena and their merger approved by the Speaker, said they have protested against the decision and walked out of the meeting symbolically.