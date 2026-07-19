Tiruvallur gas leak deaths: NGT issues notice to PCBs, Collector

"Several violations, including industrial safety norms, were noted against the proponent (sea food processing unit). A suitable alarm system, fire hydrant, or Form 12 register for the Employee State Insurance (ESI) scheme were not found," the bench said.

It mentioned that while the Tamil Nadu government has provided Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, the matter requires investigation into environmental compliance.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the Member Secretary of the Central CPCB, the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the Chennai Regional Office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the District Magistrate of Tiruvallur.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Southern Zonal Bench of the tribunal (in Chennai) at least one week before the next date of hearing (on August 31)," the green tribunal said.

Citing jurisdictional reasons, the tribunal has transferred the case to its Southern Zonal Bench in Chennai for further proceedings. The respondents have been directed to file their replies via affidavit at least one week before the next hearing.

The matter is scheduled for hearing before the Southern Zonal Bench on August 31.