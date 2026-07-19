Tiruvallur gas leak deaths: NGT issues notice to PCBs, Collector

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Central Pollution Control Board and others in the case of an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu on June 21 that claimed the lives of 18 migrant workers and led to the hospitalisation of scores of others.
The green body was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the gas leak.
In an order dated July 2, made available recently, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad observed that the matter indicates a prima facie violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, besides raising "substantial issues" on compliance with environmental norms.
The tribunal noted several glaring safety lapses during the initial probe by authorities.
"Several violations, including industrial safety norms, were noted against the proponent (sea food processing unit). A suitable alarm system, fire hydrant, or Form 12 register for the Employee State Insurance (ESI) scheme were not found," the bench said.
It mentioned that while the Tamil Nadu government has provided Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, the matter requires investigation into environmental compliance.
The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the Member Secretary of the Central CPCB, the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the Chennai Regional Office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the District Magistrate of Tiruvallur.
"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Southern Zonal Bench of the tribunal (in Chennai) at least one week before the next date of hearing (on August 31)," the green tribunal said.
Citing jurisdictional reasons, the tribunal has transferred the case to its Southern Zonal Bench in Chennai for further proceedings. The respondents have been directed to file their replies via affidavit at least one week before the next hearing.
The matter is scheduled for hearing before the Southern Zonal Bench on August 31.