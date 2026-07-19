Prohibiting polygamy, nikah halala, and registration of live-in relationships: MP cabinet clears draft UCC bill

It also mandates the registration of marriages and divorces for all faiths, barring tribal communities.

After the cabinet approved the bill during a special meeting held at Jagdishpur, (previously Islam Nagar), near Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav said the state will now have a uniform law for everyone, including "Ram and Rahim".

Notably, the state government in 2023 changed the name of Bhopal's Islam Nagar village to Jagdishpur.

Yadav said, in deference to Constitutional safeguards, the bill would not apply to Scheduled Tribes covered under Articles 342 and 366 (Clause 25) of the Constitution.

The proposed law makes it mandatory for couples in a live-in relationship to submit a "Statement of Live-in Relationship" to the Registrar within one month of commencing cohabitation.

Partners must be at least 18 years of age. They must not fall under prohibited categories, should not be previously married, and their consent must be voluntary, it said.

The bill prescribes imprisonment up to three months or a Rs 10,000 fine for living together for more than a month without registration, three months' jail and a fine of Rs 25,000 for providing false information, and up to six months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for failing to provide a statement despite notice from the Registrar.

The Justice Ranjana Desai (retired) committee, which prepared the draft UCC, submitted its report to the Chief Minister last week.

Yadav described the UCC as a major, historic step towards realising the vision of equality, equity, justice, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

The primary objective of the UCC is to eliminate long-standing discrimination against women under personal laws, ensure their safety, and empower them, he said.

Nearly 80 per cent of Muslim women and 40 per cent of Muslim men supported the bill before the committee formed to draft it, Yadav claimed.

The marriageable age for men is 21, and for women is 18, he said.

Yadav urged all parties to rise above politics and support the bill, which aims to strengthen social harmony, women's empowerment, and national unity.

According to the chief minister, the proposed legislation provides for equal legal status for all children born through marriage, live-in relationships, adoption, surrogacy, and ART (assisted reproductive technology).