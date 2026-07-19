Tiruppur knitwear units work overtime for CM Vijay’s farewell film 'Jana Nayagan'

After weathering months of legal battles, an online leak, and a highly publicised standoff with the censor board, the highly anticipated film is finally set to hit the silver screen on July 23.

Production has peaked as fans from across the state flood local manufacturers with massive orders for custom T-shirts featuring the actor-turned-politician’s portrait and movie branding to celebrate the grand theatrical release.

"Since the movie release was announced a few days back, Tirupur textile units here were working overtime to manufacture customised Jana Nayagan T-shirts," K Prabakaran, member of the Tirupur Textile Unit Association said.

Tirupur manufacturing unit turns into celebration mode

With just four days left for the movie release, over 700 knitwear units are involved in T-shirt production. To accommodate the rush, most local manufacturers are offering courier services and cash-on-delivery (COD) across Tamil Nadu.

"We haven't seen this level of excitement in years," K Seva Nathan, a local garment factory owner, said.