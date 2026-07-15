Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release worldwide on July 23

CHENNAI: Ending the months long suspense, ‘Jana Nayagan’, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s last film as actor, will release in theatres worldwide on July 23. The film was originally scheduled for release on February 9, but got stuck in legal and procedural tangles after the Central Board for Film Certification raised several objections.
It was one of the most widely anticipated film, as Vijay fans and industry experts waited for the actor’s final film project as an actor before he entered full-time politics.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, ‘Jana Nayagan’ has brought together a number of leading names, including actors and technicians.
“There are very few moments in cinema that feel truly historic, and ‘Jana Nayagan’ is one such moment. As ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay prepares for his final outing on the big screen, we are honoured to be a part of this journey and to bring this special film to his fans across the world,” said producer Venkat K Narayana said:
“It has been remarkable to witness a journey that began with cinema and went on to inspire millions, ultimately leading him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu — a testament to the extraordinary connection he shares with the people. We are confident that ‘Jana Nayagan’ will be a memorable theatrical experience and a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career,” he added.