Former DMK Minister rejects corruption allegations, dares TVK Minister to produce evidence

Further explaining the process of registration, the former Minister said a registration token must be generated a day in advance for registering any property and a registration could not have taken place accidentally or without officials being aware of the process.

Mr. Moorthy said the Registration Department has multiple levels of supervision, including the Sub-Registrar (SR), District Registrar (DR), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Additional Inspector General (AIG).

Referring to the Palani temple land registration case, the former Minister claimed that the officer concerned was on leave on the day in question. He further claimed that two Sub-Registrars who had handled the matter earlier had declined to register the document and that it was registered only after another officer took charge. “We welcome CBCID investigation into issue” he said.

Mr. Moorthy accused Mr. Nirmal Kumar for making allegations against him to evading direct questions on the issue. He further alleged that the Law Minister had spent the past 60 days holding press conferences instead of concentrating on the two departments under his charge. "He speaks about every department as though he is a shadow Chief Minister," he claimed.