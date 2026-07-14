DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 14, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 14, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Indian killed, 10 injured in Iranian attacks on 2 ships in Strait of Hormuz; New Delhi summons Iranian DCM
India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on two merchant vessels in Strait of Hormuz, in which one Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured.
2.CM Vijay launches Nalam TN portal, unveils Rs 139.47 crore health projects, appoints 2,144 personnel
Strengthening Tamil Nadu’s public healthcare infrastructure and workforce, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (July 14) launched the 'Nalam TN' portal to mobilise corporate and philanthropic funding for government hospitals, inaugurated medical infrastructure and advanced equipment worth Rs 139.47 crore, and handed over appointment orders to 2,144 healthcare personnel selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).
3.TN among 9 states on Naveen Jindal Group's radar to set up 18 GW nuclear projects
Naveen Jindal Group is exploring multiple locations in at least nine states, including Gujarat and Odisha, to set up high-capacity nuclear projects, a group official familiar with the development said.
4.Mortal remains of 10 TN residents killed in Vietnam boat tragedy arrive in Chennai, Coimbatore
The bodies of two of the 10 Tamil Nadu residents who died in the Vietnam tourist boat tragedy were brought to Chennai from Mumbai on Tuesday, as authorities began repatriating all the victims to their native districts.
5.One Guest worker dead, five others injured in furnace blast at scrap recycling unit in Tiruvallur
A 24-year-old guest worker was killed and five others sustained injuries after a furnace blast at a scrap recycling unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, during the early hours of Tuesday.
6.Govt releases maiden services index; 14 sub-sectors record double-digit growth in April
India on Tuesday launched a new monthly indicator to track activity in its services economy, with the first trial release showing broad-based expansion across key sectors and double-digit growth in 14 of 19 sub-sectors in April 2026.
7.CJP protest day 25: Wangchuk in 'immense pain', refuses to end fast without dialogue
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his indefinite hunger strike despite suffering muscle loss and "immense pain", insisting that the government should initiate dialogue, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Tuesday as his fast entered the 17th day and the outfit's agitation completed 25 days.
8.Kerala HC refuses to suspend Pulsar Suni's sentence in 2017 actor assault case
The Kerala High Court has declined to suspend the sentence of the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, in view of the seriousness of the crime committed by him, his criminal antecedents and violation of bail conditions.
9.9 Indians enter finals, 6 bronze medals secured in Asian U-19 Boxing Championships
India continued its dominant run at the Asian Boxing Championships on Monday with nine boxers advancing to the finals across U-19 men’s and women’s categories, while six boxers secured bronze medals following the semifinal bouts here.
10.10. India supports UN membership for Palestine: MEA
India has backed Palestine's bid for United Nations membership and reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the festering conflict between the Palestinian people and Israel.