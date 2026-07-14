India launches new services output index; 14 of 19 sectors post double-digit growth in April

"Accordingly, services which are not covered in ISP are those which are either related to core government activities or are dominated by non-market activities and the informal sector," the ministry said. Subsequent ISPs will be released on the 29th of every month. Briefing media on the trial ISP release, Chief Economic Adivser V Anantha Nageswaran said there is work ahead...the index measures volumes, but the data arrives as values.

So, everything depends on how we adjust for prices. "Building price indices for services is, of course, not an easy task, as it is the case for goods in general, and that is the most valuable investment we can make, and we will continue to make in producing this index of services production," he said. Coverage will widen, with inclusion of health services, education, and own dwelling businesses sub-sectors that increase coverage to 85 to 90 per cent of the formal services sector activity in the economy.

Dilip Singh, Additional General General, MoSPI, said the work is in progress to compile ISP of the sub-sectors, like 'health and residential care', education and ownership of dwelling based on administrative data to ensure coverage of more than 80 per cent of the services activities of the economy.

He also said the April data reflects the impact of the West Asia conflict. The Technical Advisory Committee on Index of Services Production (TAC-ISP), constituted in May 2025, provided the conceptual and methodological guidance on compiling ISP. On data sources, MoSPI said the ISP adopts a differentiated approach to compilation of sub-sectoral ISPs based on the nature and availability of data sources. Administrative/secondary data, GST data and Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE) data are the three principal data sources used in the ISP.