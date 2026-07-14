One killed, four injured in boiler explosion at Tiruvallur factory

CHENNAI: A worker was killed and four others sustained serious injuries after a boiler exploded at a factory in the SIPCOT industrial estate at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday (July 14).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Ravi, a worker from a northern state who was employed at the factory.
Four other workers injured in the explosion were rescued and rushed to hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred when a giant boiler suddenly exploded while employees were at work inside the factory.
The explosion also triggered a fire, which spread within the premises.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control.
Further investigation is under way.