TN launches NalamAI WhatsApp chatbot to book OP appointments at govt hospitals

The service was launched by Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday. In the first phase, the service will be available in 22 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu.

The chatbot enables users to complete a one-time self-registration and book OP appointments without visiting the hospital. People can access the service by sending a “Hi” message to 96192 22999 on WhatsApp and follow the instructions to register and schedule their appointments.