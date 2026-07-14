Strait of Hormuz: India condemns attacks on 2 ships

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him.

India said it is "deeply concerned" by the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the strait.

"Both the vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46. Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured," the MEA said.

"Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, nine have sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously injured," it said.