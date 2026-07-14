TN among 9 states on Naveen Jindal Group's radar to set up 18 GW nuclear projects

The conglomerate is also in discussions with various players to explore possibilities of entering into partnerships for nuclear power technologies, the official said.

As part of its energy diversification strategy, the group is looking to set up 18 GW nuclear plants with lakhs of crores of investments and contribute to the government's ambitious 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

The group, engaged in steel, mining, power, renewables, and real estate sectors, has planned a foray into the nuclear space with Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.

"Discussions are on, and we are actively engaged with multiple state governments," the group official said.

The official, who did not wish to be identified, said the group is exploring locations in more than nine states.