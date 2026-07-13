Palani: Vietnam boat tragedy victim's body to reach home on Tuesday

DINDUGUL: The body of Murugaprabu (43), the Palani-based mobile phone showroom owner who died in the Vietnam tourist boat tragedy, is expected to reach his hometown on Tuesday, with the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government coordinating efforts to repatriate the victims.
Murugaprabu was among 15 Indians — including 10 from Tamil Nadu — who lost their lives after a tourist boat capsized off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam.
Following appeals from the victims' families for the early return of the bodies, the Central and State governments have been coordinating with Vietnamese authorities to complete the repatriation process.
Officials said Murugaprabu's body would be flown to Mumbai before being brought to Coimbatore by another flight on Tuesday morning. It will then be transported by ambulance to Palani.
The Dindigul district administration has made arrangements to receive the body and complete the required legal formalities before handing it over to the family.
Relatives, friends and members of the public are expected to pay their last respects before the final rites.