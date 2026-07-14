Bodies of Tamil Nadu victims in Vietnam boat tragedy start arriving

Two bodies - those of Ravishankar (51) from Tiruvannamalai district and Vinayakumar (36) from Vellore district - arrived at Chennai airport on an IndiGo flight in the morning.

The bodies of Santhosh Kumar from Agaram in Chennai and Babu from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district were scheduled to arrive on another IndiGo flight later in the afternoon.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu government paid floral tributes to the deceased at the cargo terminal of Chennai airport before handing over the bodies to family members and district authorities. Vellore MLA Vinoth Kannan also paid his respects.