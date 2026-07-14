CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 139 crore healthcare projects, launches Nalam TN integrated health portal

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (14th July 2026) inaugurated healthcare infrastructure projects worth Rs 139 crore across Tamil Nadu and launched Nalam TN, an integrated digital platform aimed at improving access to government healthcare services, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The event was held at Presidency College in Chennai and was organised by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department. Senior government officials, healthcare professionals and newly recruited medical personnel participated in the programme.
During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed medical buildings established at a total cost of Rs 139 crore. The projects include infrastructure developed across government medical college hospitals, government hospitals and primary health centres in different parts of the State.
The new facilities are expected to strengthen healthcare delivery by improving infrastructure and expanding access to quality medical services for patients visiting government institutions.
The Chief Minister also handed over appointment orders to 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors who were selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
The appointments are expected to fill vacancies in the public health system and strengthen healthcare delivery across Tamil Nadu. Officials said the newly appointed personnel would be posted in various government healthcare institutions to enhance medical and preventive health services.
Vijay also launched Nalam TN, a new integrated online platform designed to bring various government healthcare services under a single digital interface.
According to the report, the portal has been developed to simplify access to health-related services while improving coordination between patients and healthcare institutions. It will also include a dedicated feature allowing individuals, corporate organisations and members of the public to make donations directly to government hospitals through a transparent online system.
The launch of Nalam TN builds on the State government's recent efforts to digitise public healthcare services. Earlier this month, the Health Department introduced NalamAI, a WhatsApp chatbot that enables patients to complete one-time registration and book outpatient (OP) appointments without visiting hospitals.
Launched on July 8 on a pilot basis, the chatbot is currently available in 22 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu. Accessible by sending a "Hi" message to 96192 22999, the service is expected to reduce waiting time for patients and improve access to government healthcare facilities. Officials have said it will be expanded to more hospitals and districts after the pilot phase is reviewed.
The inauguration of the new healthcare infrastructure, recruitment of more than 2,100 medical personnel, and the rollout of digital platforms such as Nalam TN form part of the government's broader efforts to modernise Tamil Nadu's public healthcare system while making essential services more accessible through technology.