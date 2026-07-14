CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 139 crore healthcare projects, launches Nalam TN integrated health portal

Builds on State's digital healthcare initiatives

The launch of Nalam TN builds on the State government's recent efforts to digitise public healthcare services. Earlier this month, the Health Department introduced NalamAI, a WhatsApp chatbot that enables patients to complete one-time registration and book outpatient (OP) appointments without visiting hospitals.

Launched on July 8 on a pilot basis, the chatbot is currently available in 22 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu. Accessible by sending a "Hi" message to 96192 22999, the service is expected to reduce waiting time for patients and improve access to government healthcare facilities. Officials have said it will be expanded to more hospitals and districts after the pilot phase is reviewed.

The inauguration of the new healthcare infrastructure, recruitment of more than 2,100 medical personnel, and the rollout of digital platforms such as Nalam TN form part of the government's broader efforts to modernise Tamil Nadu's public healthcare system while making essential services more accessible through technology.