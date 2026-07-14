9 Indians enter finals, 6 bronze medals secured in Asian U-19 Boxing Championships

All eight Indian women boxers delivered outstanding performances to reach the finals.

Chahat (60kg) secured a commanding 5:0 win over Pei-Chun Tsai (TPE), while Anshika (75kg) registered an RSC win in the first round against An-Chi Tseng (TPE).

Megha Sheokand (80kg) advanced after her opponent from Vietnam was unable to continue (abandoned bout), and Prachi Tokas (+81kg) sealed her place in the final with an RSC victory in the first round against Shu-Shian Wang (TPE).

Along with earlier winners, India confirmed all eight finalists in the U-19 women’s category.

In the U-19 Men’s category, two Indian boxers progressed to the finals.