Kerala HC refuses to suspend Pulsar Suni's sentence in 2017 actor assault case

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar also said that it took into account the societal impact of the offence and the need to preserve public confidence in the administration of criminal justice, to deny the relief to the accused -- Sunil N S also known as Pulsar Suni.

Sunil had sought suspension of his sentence and his release on bail during pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and 20-year sentence in the actress assault case.

Rejecting his plea, the bench said it had considered the role attributed to the applicant, Sunil, the nature of the offence, the manner in which it was committed, the gravity and seriousness of the crime, the sentence imposed by the trial court, and his criminal antecedents in as many as 11 serious cases.