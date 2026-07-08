DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 08, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 14 headlines of the day (July 08, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Oil prices jump more than 6% after Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'
Oil prices surged more than 6% after US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the interim agreement with Iran is “over,” though he will allow talks to continue.
2.US strikes Iran after Hormuz ships attack; Iran retaliates against Bahrain and Kuwait
The US launched strikes on Iran early Wednesday, hours after it revoked a license authorising the sale of Iranian oil in retaliation for what it said were Tehran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran hit back with strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait.
3.TVK MLA Rs 35-cr horse-trading attempt: Madras HC grants anticipatory bail for DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother
Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail for Coimbatore South MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar in the alleged plot to bribe a TVK legislator with Rs 35 crore.
4.Israeli strike kills World Cup screening organiser in Gaza just before kickoff
An Israeli strike on Gaza just before the kickoff of the Egypt-Argentina World Cup match killed a top Palestinian aid official who helped organise public screenings of the game across the enclave, according to local health officials.
5.Russian attacks kill 3 across Ukraine, strikes Kyiv for second consecutive night
Three people were killed across Ukraine on Wednesday in overnight Russian attacks, including one in Kyiv, where powerful explosions hit for the second night in a row.
6.Baruipur rape-murder: After police encounter, accused's mother refuses to claim her son's body
The mother of an accused in the Baruipur rape-murder case, who was killed in an alleged police encounter, on Wednesday refused to claim the body of her son, asserting that he had met the consequences of his actions.
7.Tamil Nadu moves SC against Madras HC verdict striking down quota benefits for converts to Islam
The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a Madras High Court judgment that held a person converting to Islam is not entitled to claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.
8.Day 19 of CJP protest: Wangchuk loses over 7 kg as fast enters 11th day
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's condition deteriorated further on Wednesday as doctors examining him reported a loss of over 7 kilograms in his weight on the 11th day of his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar.
9.16 feared trapped as garbage mound triggers building collapse in Pune
At least 16 persons are feared trapped after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rains in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday, a senior official said.
10.Ford opens 82,000 sq ft GCC in Coimbatore
Ford Business Solutions (FBS) India, the global capability centre of Ford Motor Company, has opened a new facility spanning across 82,000 sq ft in Coimbatore.
11.US charges Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar for Nijjar's killing in Canada in 2023
The US has charged Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster imprisoned in India, and his aide Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar for ordering the assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
12.Revised NCERT class textbook: Cong's position on Partition tweaked, references to Hitler dropped
The NCERT class 8 social science textbook which was revised following a controversy for allegedly defaming judiciary has more corrections -- a tweaked version of Congress' position on Partition in 1947 saying its acceptance as the only way forward remains a matter of debate.
13.SIT names Avinash Shukla as prime accused in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case
Apreliminary SIT report has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple here, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving nearly 70 instances of pilferage from the donation-counting system, sources said on Wednesday.
14.Seven in ten children in India missed school due to extreme heat during May-June: Report
Nearly seven in every 10 school-going children across the country missed school or routine activities because of extreme heat from May to June this year, according to a new report.