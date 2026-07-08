TVK MLA Rs 35-cr horse-trading attempt: Madras HC grants anticipatory bail for DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother

On June 29, the ruling TVK's Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja lodged a complaint with the Chennai police Commissioner alleging that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed resolution in the Assembly, and was threatened when he rejected the offer.

The Triplicane police then registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).