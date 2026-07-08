TVK MLA Rs 35-cr horse-trading attempt: Madras HC grants anticipatory bail for DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail for Coimbatore South MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar in the alleged plot to bribe a TVK legislator with Rs 35 crore.
On June 29, the ruling TVK's Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja lodged a complaint with the Chennai police Commissioner alleging that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed resolution in the Assembly, and was threatened when he rejected the offer.
The Triplicane police then registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
After being arrayed as an accused, Senthilbalaji had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed that the caller, Thirunavukkarasu, contacted Elaiyaraja at the instance of Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar.
In his anticipatory bail plea, Senthilbalaji had submitted that there is no call detail record, WhatsApp communication, voice record, message, tower location, CCTV footage, bank transaction, money trail, document, electronic record, recovery, or independent witness linking him to the alleged bribery attempt or the threat.
(With inputs from Bureau)