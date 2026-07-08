16 feared trapped as garbage mound triggers building collapse in Pune

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body, he said.

“The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building,” said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.