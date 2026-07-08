Day 19 of CJP protest: Wangchuk loses over 7 kg as fast enters 11th day

His blood pressure was recorded at 103/68 mm Hg in the sitting position and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down. His heart rate was 74 beats per minute, blood glucose level 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation was 98 per cent. The bulletin said his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.

On Tuesday, the outfit welcomed the Delhi High Court's order restoring its original X handle, which had been withheld in May. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke termed the order a "big win" for the movement, free speech and digital rights.