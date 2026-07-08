Ford Business Solutions expands to Coimbatore, bolsters global operations

Located at SVB Tech Park, the centre is the company's third facility in India after its Global Technology and Business Centre in Chennai and its Technology Incubation Centre in Bengaluru. With a capacity to accommodate over 800 employees, the centre is expected to play a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted delivery of key business functions while strengthening operational resilience.

The workspace has been designed for hybrid and collaborative working, featuring over 230 workstations on each floor with meeting and board rooms, collaboration booths and employee amenities.

Inaugurating the facility, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Keerthana Sampath said the investment reinforces the state's position as a preferred destination for global capability centres.

“The State government remains committed to creating and enabling an environment for global companies to invest, expand and access a skilled workforce. Ford Business Solutions has been a valued partner to Tamil Nadu for over 25 years, and this expansion further strengthens that long-standing relationship," she said.