Baruipur rape-murder: After police encounter, accused's mother refuses to claim her son's body

She said police personnel came to her house, confirmed her son's identity and informed her that his body was lying at the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

"They asked whether I wanted to see him. I don't want to see his face. I will not go to claim the body, and nobody from the family will either," the mother said.

Soon after Prabhas' arrest in the rape-murder case, Sandhya Mondal had publicly said that her son should be punished if found guilty.