SIT names Avinash Shukla as prime accused in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case

The interim findings of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) were discussed during a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday, sources associated with the temple said.

According to the preliminary report, Shukla, who was engaged to count devotees' cash offerings at the temple, has been named accused No. 1 after investigators found what they described as the strongest evidence trail against him.

The report said the alleged operation revolved around Shukla, helping investigators identify five other accused and reconstruct the suspected modus operandi inside the temple's counting room.

The nine-page report, submitted to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on June 23, has described the 30-year-old as the focal point of the investigation, sources said.

The SIT has, prima facie, identified nearly 70 instances of alleged theft from the temple's counting room over a span of around 40 days, they added.

According to sources, repeated examination of CCTV camera footage allegedly showed Shukla removing and concealing bundles of donation cash and loose currency notes during counting operations on multiple occasions.

Investigators are said to have relied extensively on the footage to trace the movement of money and identify the alleged roles of other participants.

The report said the evidence against Shukla was corroborated by CCTV camera footage, recovery records, bank account analysis and witness statements, making him the first among six accused whose prima facie involvement has been established, sources said.

The footage also allegedly showed Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey assisting Shukla in concealing and removing donation money, while Manish Kumar Yadav was allegedly coordinating with him inside the counting room, according to the sources.