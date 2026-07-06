Rs 35 crore bribe to buy TVK MLA: Madras HC transfers Senthilbalaji’s brother’s anticipatory bail plea

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice C Kumarappan, the police sought additional time to file their counter affidavit. The prosecution also submitted that, as the case involves an MLA, the anticipatory bail plea should be heard by the designated bench dealing with cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

Accepting the submission, the court directed that the matter be listed before the appropriate bench and adjourned the hearing to July 8. Accordingly, the anticipatory bail plea will now be heard by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who is designated to hear cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA Elaiyaraja, representing the Uthangarai constituency in Krishnagiri, before the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29. He alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed resolution in the Assembly.