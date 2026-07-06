Senthilbalaji , brother skip summon in TVK MLA poaching case probe

Sources said that fresh summons will be issued to them. A lookout circular has also been issued against them, as police close in on the legislator and his brother in the police complaint filed by TVK legislator N Elaiyaraja alleging an attempt to pay him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the Assembly.

Nine persons, including alleged associates of Senthilbalaji, have been arrested by the Triplicane police so far.

On Saturday, a team from Triplicane police station handed over the summons to Senthilbalaji's parents at their residence in Karur, asking the brothers to appear before the police on Monday.