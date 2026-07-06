Senthilbalaji , brother skip summon in TVK MLA poaching case probe

CHENNAI: Influential DMK leader and MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, skipped the summons asking them to appear before Triplicane police on Monday in connection with the probe into the allegation that they orchestrated a plot to bribe TVK MLAs.
Sources said that fresh summons will be issued to them. A lookout circular has also been issued against them, as police close in on the legislator and his brother in the police complaint filed by TVK legislator N Elaiyaraja alleging an attempt to pay him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the Assembly.
Nine persons, including alleged associates of Senthilbalaji, have been arrested by the Triplicane police so far.
On Saturday, a team from Triplicane police station handed over the summons to Senthilbalaji's parents at their residence in Karur, asking the brothers to appear before the police on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Monday ordered that the anticipatory bail plea filed by Ashok Kumar be placed before the bench dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice C Kumarappan, the police sought additional time to file their counter affidavit. As the case involves an MLA, the anticipatory bail plea should be heard by the designated bench dealing with cases relating to MPs and MLAs, contended the prosecution.
The court then directed that the matter be listed before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who is designated to hear cases relating to MPs and MLAs, and adjourned the hearing to July 8.