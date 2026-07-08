Oil prices jump more than 6% after Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'

Trump made the comments following US strikes on Iran in reaction to attacks on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The price of Brent crude oil jumped 6.3% to$78.80 a barrel. US benchmark crude surged 6.4% to $75.00 a barrel.

“For me, I think it's over,” Trump responded when asked about the status of the ceasefire. “It's just a waste of time dealing with them,” he said on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Crude prices had declined recently from spikes well above $100 a barrel to around the levels they were at before the war with Iran began in late February.

Iran and the United States agreed as part of their interim deal on ending the war to allow ships to pass through the strait without paying charges for 60 days. But Tehran has insisted it must control the vessels' routes and vowed to later charge fees for passage. That would upend decades of practice in the waterway. The ships attacked Tuesday all appeared to be using a route close to Oman's shore, rather than one ordered by Tehran.