DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 25, 2026 ?

1) Tamil Nadu government identifies 14,840 acres for 30 new industrial parks

The Tamil Nadu government has identified 14,839.62 acres across 30 locations for setting up new industrial parks as part of SIPCOT’s land-bank creation.

2) FEFSI urges TN film producers to reconsider shooting halt from Sept 1; seeks govt intervention

The film workers' union, FEFSI, has appealed to Tamil movie producers to reconsider their decision to halt all shooting and production activities from September 1, warning that the move would severely impact the livelihoods of thousands of daily-wage workers.

3) Tamil Nadu to launch Enterprise TN plan to take five sectors to global markets

Tamil Nadu is set to launch an Enterprise TN Plan to promote products from five sectors: textiles, leather, fireworks, auto components and jewellery in international markets, according to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Minister S Keerthana.

4) CM Vijay flags off 250 new buses, including 130 electric AC buses

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (August 25) fflagged off 250 new buses procured at a total cost of Rs 290.08 crore for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (STUs).