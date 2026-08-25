DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 25, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (August 25, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu government identifies 14,840 acres for 30 new industrial parks
The Tamil Nadu government has identified 14,839.62 acres across 30 locations for setting up new industrial parks as part of SIPCOT’s land-bank creation.
2) FEFSI urges TN film producers to reconsider shooting halt from Sept 1; seeks govt intervention
The film workers' union, FEFSI, has appealed to Tamil movie producers to reconsider their decision to halt all shooting and production activities from September 1, warning that the move would severely impact the livelihoods of thousands of daily-wage workers.
3) Tamil Nadu to launch Enterprise TN plan to take five sectors to global markets
Tamil Nadu is set to launch an Enterprise TN Plan to promote products from five sectors: textiles, leather, fireworks, auto components and jewellery in international markets, according to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Minister S Keerthana.
4) CM Vijay flags off 250 new buses, including 130 electric AC buses
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (August 25) fflagged off 250 new buses procured at a total cost of Rs 290.08 crore for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (STUs).
5) Cauvery water management body upholds order for Karnataka to release 9,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
6) Speaker JCD Prabhakar supports DMK demand over Minority Commission Chairman's participation in TV debates
The Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar supported DMK member S Austin's demand to bar the Minority Commission Chairman from participating in television debate shows.
7) SIR: Karnataka CM urges CEC to extend time for claims as 1.08 cr people placed in ASDDO list
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday appealed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar to extend the period for claims and objections following 1.08 crore people were placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.
8) Bihar: Stone-pelting, lathi-charge, water cannons mark students' protest over BPSC exams
Thousands of students fought a pitched battle with the Bihar Police here on Tuesday, hurling stones and braving water cannons and lathi-charge, upon being prevented from marching to the chief minister's residence to air their grievances.
9) Cleanliness workers break doors at Chennai Corporation, demand permanent jobs
Cleanliness workers on Tuesday (August 25) entered the Chennai Corporation office after the doors were closed, breaking them open as part of their ongoing protest demanding permanent employment.
10) GCT Grand Finale: Praggnanandhaa sails into summit clash
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa cruised into the finals of the Grand Chess Tour's last leg after clinching a crushing 19-9 win over Germany's Vincent Keymer here.
11) Sugar prices rise by nearly Re 1 per kg to about Rs 64
Sugar continued its upward march, rising by about Re 1 per kg to nearly Rs 64 on Tuesday in the retail market as recent government measures to curtail the surge take effect.