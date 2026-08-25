Sugar prices rise by nearly Re 1 per kg to about Rs 64

The data showed that the maximum selling price on Monday was Rs 76 per kg, while the modal rate was Rs 65 per kg.

The government and sugar industry bodies said ex-mill rates have fallen in the past few days. However, the impact is yet to be seen at the retail level.

Retail prices have risen sharply in the last one month, hurting the interests of poor and middle-class people.

The wholesale price of sugar stands at Rs 59.23 per kg on Monday against Rs 45.35 per kg a month ago and Rs 43.01 per kg a year ago, data showed.