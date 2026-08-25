Bihar: Stone-pelting, lathi-charge, water cannons mark students' protest over BPSC exams

The protesters, most of them aspirants for Teachers' Recruitment Exams to be conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) next month, had announced a 'Mukhyamantri Awas gherao' to press the demand for holding the written exams in a single stage, instead of prelims followed by mains.

A section of the protesters also demanded the cancellation of Combined Competitive Exams held by the commission earlier this year, alleging that the tests were marred by "irregularities".

They were joined by a number of Left-wing activists, owing allegiance to organisations like SFI and DYFI, in the procession that began at the historic Gandhi Maidan, which has witnessed many upheavals in the near and recent past.