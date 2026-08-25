CM Vijay flags off 250 new buses, including 130 electric AC buses

The buses were launched for public use at the Secretariat.

As part of efforts to reduce vehicular pollution in Chennai, MTC is currently operating 625 low-floor electric buses, procured at a cost of Rs 697 crore, through five depots.

The state government has planned to operate another 750 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses at a cost of Rs 1,337 crore through seven depots. As the first phase of the initiative, Vijay launched 130 new low-floor AC electric buses procured at a cost of Rs 234.50 crore.