FEFSI urges TN film producers to reconsider shooting halt from Sept 1; seeks govt intervention

In a formal appeal addressed to the Tamil Nadu government and producers' associations on Monday, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) urged the state administration to intervene immediately and convene tripartite talks to reach an amicable resolution.

The development comes after the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association recently announced plans to halt all film-related work, including new releases, from September 1. The producers attributed disputes with theatre owners and prevailing financial strains to the decision.