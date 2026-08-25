Cleanliness workers break doors at Chennai Corporation, demand permanent jobs

CHENNAI: Cleanliness workers on Tuesday (August 25) entered the Chennai Corporation office after the doors were closed, breaking them open as part of their ongoing protest demanding permanent employment.
According to Thanthi TV, the workers staged a protest inside the Corporation office, raising slogans and reiterating their demand for permanent jobs.
Their protest comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government agreed to consider four demands raised by the workers.
School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Monday (August 24) had held talks with workers represented by Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) president K Bharathi and agreed to consider four demands.
The government had agreed to consider demands relating to maternity leave, menstrual leave, wage revision, a union office and food allowance.
Maternity leave: One year maternity leave for third child for all women cleanliness workers'.
Menustral leave: For local body and rural school workers
Wage revision: Considering to increase the wage revision from Rs 752 to Rs 831
A union office: Demand for office space for the union would also be considered
Reinstatement of Workers: Immediately reinstating 13 specific workers who were left out of 1,400 previously assured personnel.
On August 24, more than 300 cleanliness workers who marched towards the Secretariat seeking to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay were detained by the police near the Madras High Court.
The workers have been staging protests for the sixth consecutive day now.