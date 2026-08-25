SIR: Karnataka CM urges CEC to extend time for claims as 1.08 cr people placed in ASDDO list

He said the period to file claims and objections should be long enough and stressed that no eligible citizen should be left out.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, the chief minister said that of the 5.54 crore electors in Karnataka, almost one in five has been placed in the ASDDO category.

Following publication of the draft roll on August 24, verification notices are expected to be issued to roughly 43.8 lakh electors for "logical discrepancies" or absence of a link to the 2002 roll, Shivakumar said.

He added that in Bengaluru alone, 46.88 lakh electors have been placed under the ASDDO category. This translates into about 1.5 Crore voters in Karnataka facing deletion unless they submit their claims for continuation or fresh inclusion.