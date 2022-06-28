AIADMK split? Crisis in party after OPS, EPS rift becomes public

However, after Sasikala’s imprisonment, Panneerselvam joined hands with EPS and together they steered the party and government successfully for four years braving a pandemic along the way. Back then, both the leaders did not command the support among the cadre statewide and their loyalists remained in the respective regions i.e. in the southern districts where Mukkulathor community votes were significant for OPS and the Kongu region for EPS.

The LoP has to be credited for gaining acceptance as a state-level leader cutting across caste and regional politics over the recent past as has been evident in the recent past where D Jayakumar from the fisher community to RB Udayakumar, also from Mukkulathor community rooting for EPS as the one who can take on Stalin’s DMK in the coming years. The sweeping victory of AIADMK candidates in the Kongu belt of western TN in the 2021 assembly elections also showed that he had his base intact, which cannot be credited to the party coordinator OPS who lost significant ground in his home belt in the same elections.

Over the past five decades of existence, the AIADMK has gone through similar crisis in the past and OPS could do well to learn a lesson or two from history. In October 1972, AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran who was the DMK treasurer back then and a rising star in the party when M Karunanidhi was the CM and DMK President, urged party leaders to reveal their assets in public besides questioning some state policies like withdrawal of prohibition and got expelled from the party. His expulsion from DMK resulted in the formation of the AIADMK and the rest is history.